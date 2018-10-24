Students in Beaufort County participate in Unity Day

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Students at Red Cedar Elementary School in Beaufort County spread kindness and respect Wednesday in honor of Unity Day.
All across the country, students wore orange to show support for kids who have been bullied. Fourth and fifth graders wrote essays about why it’s important to take a stand against bullying.
“I was writing about choosing kindness because I like being kind to other people, and it makes me feel better,” said Kassidy Cox, 4th Grade, Red Cedar Elementary School.
“If you be kind, others can be kind to other people, and the whole world can be kind to everyone,” said Josue Castro, 4th Grade, Red Cedar Elementary School.
Unity Day started in 2011 as part of Bullying Prevention Month.
