Top Teacher: Maria Blair, Coosa Elementary School

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - It’s never too late to change your career path, and for this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, that meant changing jobs to do what she always wanted.
Maria Blair teaches 3rd Grade at Coosa Elementary School. She took the long way to the classroom.
“I wanted to do it when I was younger, when I was in high school, but they encouraged me to go into business because teaching doesn’t pay,” Blair said.
After working for a couple of decades in the business world, she still felt the urge to become a teacher tugging at her heart.
"So at that point in my life, my kids were in high school, my husband said ‘it’s okay,’ so I quit and went back to school and became a teacher.
WTOC: "How was it during that transition? Did you ever have one of those moments where you are thinking, ‘what am I doing?’
Blair: “No, I did not. As soon as I went into the classroom, I was like 'this is always what I should have been doing.”
Blair’s mission is to make each of her students at Coosa Elementary realize how awesome they are, building a relationship with each of them.
“It’s the most important. If you don’t know what makes them tick, you’re not going to know how to teach them. You have to know what do they like, what don’t they like,” she said.
She gets just as excited as her children do when they learn something new.
“I feel like when they get that ‘aha moment,’ and you see that happiness on their face, it just makes my heart full,” Blair said.
Blair says she’s a morning person, getting up everyday at 4:30 a.m. and getting to work at 6:30 a.m. She loves planning the day and trying to find new ways to help her children learn.
