Vigil planned to honor Sylvania murder victim

SYLVANIA, GA (WTOC) - The husband of a Sylvania woman who was shot to death in their home one year ago is hoping for justice on the first anniversary of her death.
A vigil will be held Wednesday night at the property where Lisa Scott lived. Investigators believe she came home during a burglary and got killed in the process. The suspects then lit the house on fire and left. So far, no one has been charged for the crime.
Last month, authorities in Screven and Bulloch counties indicted and arrested 20 people in a drug and weapons investigation. The sheriff is hopeful the arrests will solve Lisa Scott’s death and the case of another man who disappeared two years ago. Robert Scott says his wife had recently gotten a medical settlement. He thinks the burglars were after some of that money.
“The main thing I want for my wife is I want justice, and I need a person’s name that actually shot her. I need to know he’s in prison,” said Lisa’s husband, Robert Scott.
The vigil will begin at 6 p.m.
