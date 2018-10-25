Baxley pharmacy owner arrested, facing criminal charges

APPLING COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The owner of a pharmacy in Baxley has been arrested after officials from various law enforcement agencies conducted a search of his home and business.
Representatives of Appling County Sheriff’s Office, the DEA, Health and Human Services, and the Georgia Drug and Narcotics Agency executed the search warrants Wednesday, Oct. 24. As a result of the searches at Fulghum Drugs Inc. on NW Park Avenue and the residence on Hazel Carter Road, multiple firearms, U.S. currency, and controlled substances were recovered. Officials arrested 40-year-old Ray Ashley Dixon for multiple counts of violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substance Act and theft by receiving stolen property.
The Appling County sheriff and his staff continue to target illicit trade activities and the opioid crisis that is plaguing our communities. If you have any information concerning illegal activities, please contact the sheriff’s office at 912.367.8120.
