Baxley pharmacy owner arrested, facing criminal charges

Representatives of Appling County Sheriff’s Office, the DEA, Health and Human Services, and the Georgia Drug and Narcotics Agency executed the search warrants Wednesday, Oct. 24. As a result of the searches at Fulghum Drugs Inc. on NW Park Avenue and the residence on Hazel Carter Road, multiple firearms, U.S. currency, and controlled substances were recovered. Officials arrested 40-year-old Ray Ashley Dixon for multiple counts of violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substance Act and theft by receiving stolen property.