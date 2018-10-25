Big Ten fines Michigan St 10K, reprimands Harbaugh, Dantonio

"We are fortunate the series of events that occurred prior to the Michigan-Michigan State game did not escalate into a much more serious matter," Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany said in a statement. "While traditions hold great importance on our campuses, traditions do not supersede the values of good sportsmanship or the requirement for player safety. We expect more from our coaches, students and administrators and will continue to work with our institutions to prioritize good sportsmanship moving forward."