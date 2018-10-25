Brian Kemp Bus Tour makes stop in Southeast GA

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Both Georgia Governor candidates are making their way around the state on their bus tours. Brian Kemp’s ‘Meet Brian on the Bus Tour’ continued Thursday in nine counties after stopping in six counties Wednesday.
Residents, county and city officials all came out to meet Brian Kemp Thursday morning. In three days he’s making stops in 20 south Georgia Counties.
This tour comes on the heals of the first of two televised debates with Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Ted Metz.
“I’m going to be a governor that is going to put them first," said Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. "I’ve been running on a conservative four-point plan from day one. Making Georgia number one for small business, reforming state government so we can continue to cut taxes. I have a real plan for strengthening rural Georgia and I will be a governor that will put Georgians first and keep their families safe.”
Kemp also mentioned that there are around one million more people registered to vote than when he took office as secretary of state. He believes the online voter registration he created helped boost those numbers.
So far, more than 845,000 people have voted early statewide.
