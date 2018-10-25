Carter, Ring forum sells out 400 seats

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - About 400 hundred people packed the Coastal Georgia Center Wednesday to hear from Rep. Buddy Carter, R - Georgia, and Democrat Lisa Ring, who want to represent Georgia’s First District in Congress.
“This event sold out faster than Coachella," said Cuffy Sullivan, president of The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia. "I mean, it was unbelievable, so I think people are very interested to hear what both candidates – both the candidate and the incumbent – have to say about issues that are important to people in Coastal Georgia.”
The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia and WTOC hosted the forum full of questions submitted online by citizens, and health care and the environment made up the majority.
Offshore drilling along Georgia’s coast, fossil fuel use and the potential risk of oil spills were a focus of the environmental topics.
“We all have the same common goal and that is to get to 100 percent renewable energy, but the only way we’re going to be able to do that, in my opinion, is to have an all of the above approach,” Rep. Carter said. "We’re not there yet, and we wouldn’t be able to afford nor depend on just renewable energies. We will get to that point, but we’re not there yet.”
Ring said she’s opposed to offshore drilling and “will fight to keep that from happening.”
“Offshore drilling is something very important to people on the coast of Georgia," Ring said. "We have a pristine coast. We’re very proud of our environment, and we don’t want to put that at risk. So we don’t want to open our shores to offshore drilling.”
Another common topic submitted was the divisiveness in politics, and avoiding that is a big reason the League says this was a forum, not a debate.
“They’re getting to answer questions posed to them by the community, and that will, I feel, help the voters make up their minds about who they want to vote for,” Sullivan said. "Civil discourse is defined as the ability to hear with the intent of learning, not to hear to either support your own stand or disagree with somebody else’s stand, so the league is very committed to civil discourse.”
Ring and Carter recognize the partisan division, but say it hasn’t been the focus or a hinderance in the First District.
“I’m also very proud of this campaign in the First District because we have stuck to the issues," Ring said. "We haven’t resorted to personal attacks. It’s never been about party. It’s been about the people of this district.”
Carter said, “People ask me all the time about the divisiveness in our country and particularly in congress and everything, and they ask me, ‘Are you worried about it?’ And my answer to them is I’ll start worrying when people stop caring.”
That’s why they both said a crowd the size of Wednesday’s and a big early voting turnout are encouraging.
“They still care, and that’s what makes our country so great,” Carter said.
Ring said, "That’s amazing. That’s democracy at work.”
