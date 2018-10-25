Chatham County Sheriff’s Office arrests employee at detention center for sexual contact with inmate

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office terminated and arrested an employee at the Chatham County Detention Center Thursday after she allegedly made sexual contact with an inmate.
Authorities charged Victoria Brown with sexual assault by a person with supervisory authority.
According to the sheriff’s office, Brown and the inmate allegedly made sexual contact onsite at the detention center. Brown was a contracted employee.
“I do not tolerate officer misconduct, especially when that misconduct involves fraternizing with an inmate,” Sheriff John Wilcher said. “I expect the utmost professionalism from all of my employees and I hold the trust of this organization as the most valuable thing we possess in this community. I am saddened by the actions of this former employee and I hope that our quick response to these allegations demonstrate how seriously we take such offenses.”
