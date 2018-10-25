Consider This: A look at this week’s good news

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It’s been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with some folks who were taking care of business on the golf course this week.
For the sixth year in a row, Greg Parker hosted his annual Fueling the Community Golf Tournament to benefit educational programs in our schools.
A record 40 teams took part at the event at the Club at Savannah Harbour. This year Parker tells us he hopes to raise more than $150,000 that will support local schools anywhere there is a Parker’s store, which means he’s giving back to hundreds of schools throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Greg tells us his secondary goal is to put on the finest charity golf tournament in the area, and I can attest that he’s doing just that.
St. Joseph's/Candler and the Savannah Philharmonic are joining together to help those fighting cancer.
Research shows music can help reduce anxiety, and local musicians are hoping to do just that.
The Savannah Philharmonic calls it their Integrative Medicine Program. Although music therapy cannot prevent, treat, or cure cancer, some research shows that music therapy can improve the moods of patients and family members. It can also reduce symptoms and side effects, according to Cancer Research UK.
Musicians with Savannah Philharmonic started playing at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion at St. Joseph's/Candler this month. The philharmonic will provide musicians twice a month. They'll begin in the lobby and then visit several patients.
Those with the hospital say they've already heard from several people who say they feel better thanks to the music.
And finally this week, the news is very good for the United Way Annual Campaign, which, in full disclosure, I’m the chair. This week we held a mid-campaign rally where we updated the campaign’s total. The campaign now stands at 57 percent to goal with just three weeks left. If you haven’t given to United yet, you can do so easily by going to UWCE.org or texting UWCE to 56512. Please Give United.
