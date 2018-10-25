Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-25-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Low pressure traveling along the Gulf Coast will pass over our area Friday. A warm front will lift across most of the area followed by a cold front Friday late Friday. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs 70-77. Tonight will be cloudy with showers developing late. Some rain may be heavy at times overnight with a few thunderstorms possible, low 60-70. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Scattered showers could produce some locally heavy rain. Thunderstorms are possible and may be strong to severe through the afternoon. Highs 75-82. Rain chances quickly decrease for everyone Friday evening and we should be dry and cooler with daybreak temps in the mid 50s. Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low to mid 70s and a rain chance less than 20%. In the tropics Invest 95L is located in the central Atlantic Ocean and has an 80% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. Computer models continue to suggest this system will not be a threat to the US. Next name on the list is Oscar.