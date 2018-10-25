Family asks S Carolina hunters to spare adopted deer

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina family is asking area hunters to spare their adopted seven-point buck named George.
Kena Lucas Funderburk posted the plea on Facebook Monday, saying "Please don't shoot the 7pt with the yellow tape around his antlers ... its George!" Funderburk tells The State her family adopted George in 2016 after his mother was killed by a car when he was just days old.
She says the family began leaving George outside by himself when he was about 6 months old. But he stayed by their property and the provided food and shelter. She says George wanders around the area, but always returns home healthy. Funderburk says her family wants to ensure he comes home this season and that her plea has received positive feedback from area hunters.
___
Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com