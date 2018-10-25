First Alert Weather Day - Widespread Rain, Couple Strong Storms, Friday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A storm system is approaching from the west, bringing a widespread rain to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Ahead of the wet weather, clouds will thicken and lower through Thursday afternoon.
Isolated showers are possible by early Thursday evening; becoming scattered after dinner-time well west of the Savannah Metro. More widespread shower activity is likely by midnight.
Rain will spread into our area from southwest, to northeast. Coffee and Jeff Davis Counties’ chance of rain increases first, followed by the rest of the Coastal Empire and, lastly, into the Lowcountry.
A shower, or two, is possible during the second-half of the GSU game. But, it still looks like we’ll avoid a washout. Conditions may turn wetter on your walk, ride home from the game.
Showers, and a few thundershowers, are likely through the first-half of Friday. One, or two, storms may produce frequent lightning and gusty breezes. While the risk of tornadoes is quite low, a few rotating storms are possible. Thunderstorms have the greatest chance of becoming strong between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
We’ll be watching radar closely Friday in the WTOC Weather Center. Keep an extra close eye on the Friday Forecast and have weather alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App.
Rainfall accumulations are forecast to average between 0.50 and 1.50” by the time all is said and done Friday evening.
The forecast dries out – and eventually clears out – this weekend a cooler air settles in. Another cold front sweeps through Monday.
