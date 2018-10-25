Good News: Swainsboro native appears on MTV for music video

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Getting on MTV is still a goal for singers, photographers, and video editors.
An artist from Statesboro checked all of those boxes with the recent release of a video he built 100 percent from the ground up.
It’s said that most people in front of the camera actually want to direct. Tony Brown prefers to do both.
"I put in so much work. I was like, ‘it’s only a matter of time.’
The Swainsboro native originally started posting his own dance videos on social media websites, but now he has broken through with a music video he has produced under his performing name, “Proper Einstein.” The video for the long, “Lightbulbs,” premiered on MTV on Oct. 19.
“The music is easy. The video pops into my head all the time, so getting the visual out, the art - what do you want the people to see after they hear it - that’s the toughest part," Brown said.
The “Lightbulb” has gotten some traction and Brown thinks it will help him complete a five-track EP he’s working on.
“More people are paying attention now, so I think it will be easier. I think my next single is going to be even better than this one. This was just an experiment,” he said.
It was a successful one that Brown shot mostly in Statesboro, where he lives now, but he’s gotten attention on MTV from near and far.
“People are so supportive, people who didn’t know I did music are starting to support now,” he said. “From my hometown of Swainsboro, here, people adding me on Facebook who live in Savannah and the surrounding areas. It’s going pretty good so far.”
Brown says he came up with the name Proper Einstein from his “proper” speech, and because he’s a musical genius.
