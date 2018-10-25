Holy Smokes: Painting of Jesus survives fire that decimated historic church

A seven-alarm fire gutted the old church but didn’t damage a painting of Jesus inside. (Payne, Ed)
October 25, 2018 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 6:18 PM

WAKEFIELD, MA (CNN) – It doesn’t quite match the turning water into wine miracle, but it’s close.

First Baptist Church in this community north of Boston was gutted Wednesday by a seven-alarm, but a large painting of Jesus survived.

Even though 150-year-old church was damaged beyond repair, the painting was virtually untouched by fire, smoke or water.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.

Witnesses reported seeing a lightning bolt shortly before the flames erupted.

