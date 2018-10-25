Liberty County Fire Services gets stipend to pay volunteers for service

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services is asking for volunteers after recently being granted a stipend to pay them for their time since they are so short staffed.
There are four stations in the county that are run by volunteer firefighters, but what happens when they get a call and don’t have enough volunteers to respond?
“Fighting fire in the county is different than fighting fire at a paid department because we are limited,” said Brian Darby, Liberty County Fire Chief.
On average, Liberty County Fire Services responds to 3,200 calls a year. The biggest issue they face with not having enough people is the time put in to be a volunteer.
“It’s hard because there’s a lot of requirements,” Chief Darby said. “To be a volunteer, 345 hours worth of schooling has to be done to achieve one certification. That’s hard for a volunteer who works a 40-hour week minimum full-time job.”
Darby says people either just don’t know they can volunteer and also don’t know they have to pay out of pocket for the certifications they need. Liberty County pays for it.
“There’s about 68,000 residents here in Liberty County, and Liberty County Fire Services is approximately responsible for about 50 percent of that, and I’m doing it with 40 volunteers, and that’s county-wide,” the chief said.
He says the city of Hinesville realized they didn’t have enough volunteers and were eventually granted a stipend to simply thank volunteers for their time.
“Our commissioners felt..these are people who are getting up at 2 a.m. while working that full-time job, running to help somebody in need...how can we repay them,” Darby said.
Darby says volunteers are needed and will always be needed because fire and medical calls happen and will never stop happening.
When Liberty County Fire Services first started back in 2012, they had over 100 volunteers.
If you have the extra free time to help serve the county, they have plenty of spaces available. You have to live within seven miles of one of the four stations to be a volunteer. If you’re interested, visit 100 Liberty Street and put in an application.
