Man injured after striking tree on Ogeechee Rd

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating what caused a man to crash his vehicle into a tree early Thursday morning on Ogeechee Road.
An official with the Savannah Police Department tells us a man in a blue Chevy Avalanche was traveling westbound on Ogeechee Road just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning when he lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking a tree near the intersection of Ogeechee and W 41st Street.
Savannah Fire and Chatham EMS arrived within minutes and found the man unconscious inside the vehicle. He was the only occupant.
The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Savannah Police, Savannah Fire and Chatham EMS all responded to the scene.
Savannah Police are investigating.
