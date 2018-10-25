Music therapy program aims to help cancer patients in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - St. Joseph's/Candler and the Savannah Philharmonic are joining together to help those fighting cancer.
Research shows music can help reduce anxiety, and local musicians are hoping to do just that.
The Savannah Philharmonic calls it their Integrative Medicine Program. Although music therapy cannot prevent, treat, or cure cancer, some research shows that music therapy can improve the moods of patients and family members. It can also reduce symptoms and side effects, according to Cancer Research UK.
Musicians with Savannah Philharmonic started playing at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion at St. Joseph's/Candler this month. The philharmonic will provide musicians twice a month. They'll begin in the lobby and then visit several patients.
Those with the hospital say they've already heard from several people who say they feel better thanks to the music.
"One of the major things is to combat against depression. I mean, by listening to music, how can you not be impacted and get that "goose pimply" experience if you will," said
Right now, the hospital is working with Savannah Philharmonic, but says it could one day open its doors to other musical groups because they have already seen positive results.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.