Savannah Speed Classic to be held this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Speed Classic will be held this weekend on Hutchinson Island in Savannah.
The event, held at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa, features series races, enduros, and in-set experiences with hot lap rides and touring laps. It’s a great destination for drivers, crew, family, friends, and spectators alike.
General admission goes from $10 to $105. VIP, Car Club Corral, corporate packages, and more are also available.
For more information on scheduling and tickets, click here.
