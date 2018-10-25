Savannah State Homecoming Parade to impact downtown traffic Saturday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There will be road closures in place this weekend during Savannah State University’s 2018 Homecoming Parade.
The closures will begin Saturday, Oct. 27 at 6 a.m. and will include no parking in the staging area of Price Street to the west, East Broad Street to the east, Liberty Street to the north and East Gwinnett Street to the south. The city began posting "No Parking" signs on Wednesday to give residents advanced notice of the event.
The parade will begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m. East Broad Street from Gwinnett to Broughton streets, Broughton Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard from Broughton to Anderson streets will be closed until the parade concludes at approximately 2 p.m. Otherwise, there will be staggered street re-openings as the parade moves through the route.
For additional Savannah State Homecoming information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.