Screven County Sheriff’s Office investigating wreck involving car, tractor-trailer

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders are working a crash on Highway 24, Thursday afternoon.
The road is closed between McBride Circle and Rifle Road. According to the chief deputy, a tractor-trailer and a car were involved in the wreck. Officials say two people inside the car were injured. One of them was flown to Memorial Health and the other was taken by an ambulance to a Statesboro hospital.
Please avoid the area at this time.
