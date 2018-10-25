Statesboro volunteers headed to Southwest GA to help hurricane victims

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Volunteers are flooding Southwest Georgia to help Hurricane Michael victims.
This weekend, a group from Statesboro will their hearts and horsepower Miller County to lend a bigger hand. They have a clear battle plan for how they’ll help victims.
Truckloads of equipment sat ready to roll as local contractor Matt Wood went over the plans with a team of volunteers who will help neighborhoods with debris and give help local governments can’t.
“If a lady has a tree on her house and can’t afford to get it moved, we go in and do that and don’t charge her anything because all these people are volunteers and we have the equipment and the assets to do that,” said contractor, Matt Wood.
They carry everything from chainsaws to bulldozers. Part of the team went down Monday to scout the community to learn who needs the most help and how they can do the most good.
“It could have hit my house or your house or anybody else in Bulloch County, but it didn’t, and we certainly feel blessed by that,” Wood said.
The teams plans to do all they can throughout the weekend.
Wood says they certainly can’t help every victim this weekend, but the more people who do things like this, the closer Southwest Georgia gets to recovery.
