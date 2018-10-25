Thursday Morning - Wetter Weather Arrives Late Today

A storm system is approaching from the west, bringing soaking showers to our area tonight and Friday.
Thursday begins mostly clear, with just a few high clouds. Temperatures are quite chilly this morning. Dress for the upper 40s and lower 50s away from the immediate coastline; mid to upper 50s on the islands.
Clouds increase through the morning and an overcast sky is expected this afternoon. Underneath the clouds, temperatures warm through the 60s this morning and reach highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s before 4 p.m.
Isolated showers are possible by early evening; becoming scattered after dinner-time well west of the Savannah Metro. More widespread shower activity is likely by midnight.
A shower, or two, is possible during the second-half of the GSU game. But, it still looks like we’ll avoid a washout.
Showers, and a few thundershowers, are likely through the first-half of Friday. One, or two, storms may produce frequent lightning and gusty breezes between sunrise and early afternoon Friday. While the risk of tornadoes is quite low, a few rotating storms are possible.
We’ll be watching radar closely Friday in the WTOC Weather Center. Keep an extra close eye on the Friday Forecast and have weather alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App.
The forecast dries out – and eventually clears out – this weekend a cooler air settles in. Another cold front sweeps through Monday.
Have a great day,
Cutter