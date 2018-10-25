United Way holds mid-campaign rally in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held its mid-campaign rally in Savannah on Thursday.
The rally included a power breakfast and stories of people whose lives have been helped through the organization’s funded agencies.
Campaign Chair, Larry Silbermann, Vice President and General Manager of WTOC, reported the fundraising progress of the 2018 Campaign. The goal this year is more than $8.1. So far, more than $4.6 million has been raised - about 53 percent of the goal.
“We are well, well on our way. This morning, we came together to celebrate the hard work hundreds of people have been doing on the campaign since we kicked it off 49 days ago. Some started well before that," said Deb Thompson, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire.
The hard work is not over. Funds raised help provide critical health and human services to thousands of people in Chatham, Bryan, Efffingham, and Liberty counties. The campaign ends November 16.
