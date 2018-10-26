Crash causing major backups on Hwy 80 at Pooler Pkwy

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - A two-vehicle crash is causing heavy traffic delays in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 80 in Pooler Friday morning.
A Pooler Fire official says the crash occurred around 7 a.m. Friday. Two sedans collided on Hwy 80 at the Pooler Parkway southbound entrance ramp. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Memorial Hospital by ambulance, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the other with minor injuries.
Pooler Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Pooler Fire and Chatham County EMS all responded to the scene.
Pooler Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.