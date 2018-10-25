Crews searching for missing private plane off Charleston coast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Emergency crews are searching for a missing private plane about 100 miles south-southeast of Charleston.
FAA officials say the Piper PA-31 aircraft has been missing since about 11:45 am today.
The aircraft departed from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews, SC, and was headed to the Bahamas.
According to the FAA, crews with the US Navy and the Coast Guard are searching for the plane.
Officials with the Coast Guard say they were initially notified at 11:33 a.m. regarding the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center receiving a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar and notified the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
Coast guard officials say the following aircraft and vessels are responding to the search area:
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircraft
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
- Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton
- Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal
- Commercial vessel Seabulk Challenge
- Navy P-3 Orion
