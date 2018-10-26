Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 10-26-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Low pressure is traveling over the area today and will quickly exit the area tonight. Weak high pressure builds in late Saturday into Sunday. A weak cold front pushes through Monday with high pressure for most of next week. Today will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms. There is a very low chance for storms to be severe. Storm chances should end around 5pm with light showers possible through 9pm. Highs 70-82 with winds gusting to 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy, low 53-60. Saturday begins mostly cloudy with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with wind gusts to 25mph and highs 68-71. Sunday will be sunny with morning temps in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. In the tropics, invest 95L has a 90% chance for tropical/subtropical development within the next 5 days. Computer models suggest this is no threat to the US. Next name on the list is Oscar.