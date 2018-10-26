Day two of murder trial for five men in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Day two of testimony in Savannah in the murder trial of five men started with the prosecution trying to tie them to a local gang.
Three of the men are charged with the 2013 murder of Rebecca Foley, and two are charged with the 2015 murder of James Pastures.
For the first half of the day Thursday and part of the second, jurors got an in-depth look at gang culture, specifically that of the East Gangster Bloods - the gang the five defendants are allegedly a part of.
Posts on social media, texts, and even an East Gangster Bloods handbook of sorts found at a home where investigators believe Shacqueal Sanders lives were all shown to jurors. Taking the stand for the state for the majority of the day was Savannah Police detective, Sgt. Robert Santoro.
Santoro is one of the lead investigators, having worked for the past six years on the Rebecca Foley murder case. When attorneys for the defendants were allowed to cross examine, some questioned how wearing certain colors, or hand signs prove gang involvement. Those alone, the detective testified, normally wouldn’t.
“I wouldn’t sit here and tell you just because someone has a T-Shirt on they’re in a gang, they’re committing crimes. You have to look at the entire picture of what’s going on. Now, something as simple as a T-Shirt could be indicative of gang activity if there’s other things there," Santoro testified.
The state maintains there are, and when asked about each of the defendants involvement, Santoro testified that based on his experience investigating gangs and gang activity in Savannah, that all five are EGB members.
Toward the end of the day, jurors heard from a Savannah Police forensics investigator who helped process both the Foley and Pastures murder scenes and saw pictures taken by officers.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.