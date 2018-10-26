Fans prepping for GA/FL game Saturday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTOC) - The big Georgia-Florida game happens Saturday but all the fun started Friday with fans tailgating.
An estimated 85,000 people will pack Jacksonville for the annual showdown. Fans are calling this the largest college party, so naturally, where there’s a lot of people, there are also a lot of law enforcement officials and also a lot of preparation.
Fans go all out for this game when it comes to setting up and making sure they feel at home for the game. Organizers say they’ve put a lot of time into this weekend, and they also want to stress that they are making sure people stay safe at the stadium. They say they do follow NFL protocols within the stadium for the entire weekend.
“There are multiple different agencies. Our main ones are the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department,” said Brent Fine, Special Events Manager, City of Jacksonville. “There are over 600 police officers working this weekend, from traffic all the way to safety, to make sure that everyone is safe.”
Fans we talked to say they are busy having fun and making friends, but they are also taking all safety precautions.
