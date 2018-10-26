Friday: Showers, Couple Strong Storms, Through Mid-Afternoon

Keep a casual eye on the weather today – isolated severe storms. Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
Widespread, light, rain has dampened area roadways and wet conditions are expected to linger through the morning commute. Additional showers may develop as you drive to work. Temperatures are in the cool 50s and lower 60s; mildest south of I-16.
Temperatures warm quite a bit through the day. A few peeks of sun are expected in spots. Temps warm through the 60s this morning and well into the 70s this afternoon. A few communities south of I-16 and west of I-95 may approach 80°.
As temperatures warm and another lobe of energy approaches from Alabama, scattered storms will return to the first alert forecast. A risk of isolated strong thunderstorms peaks between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible with a storm or two.
A couple storms may also try to rotate, particularly in the Lowcountry. While the risk of an isolated tornado is quite low, it isn’t zero. We’ll be watching the low potential closely through the day.
The forecast dries a bit this evening and tonight. We’ll wake up to plenty of clouds Saturday, but little in the way of rain. Seasonably cool conditions are expected this weekend.
Have a great Friday. Keep severe weather alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App.
Best,
Cutter