Good News: “Warrior Lift” elevator project begins

“This elevator is so important because it helps us bridge the gap between our older veterans and our younger veterans,” said Joseph Barnard, Commander of American Legion Post 135. “Our older veterans can’t make it to the third floor and the ballroom and we need that. Not only the veterans, but when we hold our Veteran’s Day luncheon after the parade for anyone that is involved, we have to open the downstairs because we can’t get people up to th ballroom and let them in.”