Good News: “Warrior Lift” elevator project begins

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Veterans are getting a step up at the American Legion.
Work began on Friday at Legion Hall 135 in downtown Savannah on the "Warrior Lift'' elevator project, an adddition that will make all floors of the historic, 102-year old buiding accessible to all visitors.
A campaign to fund the project has been ongoing for about two years, leading up to the groundbreaking on the elevator that will help legionaires and members of the community who are currently unable to navigate the stairs to the facility.
“This elevator is so important because it helps us bridge the gap between our older veterans and our younger veterans,” said Joseph Barnard, Commander of American Legion Post 135. “Our older veterans can’t make it to the third floor and the ballroom and we need that. Not only the veterans, but when we hold our Veteran’s Day luncheon after the parade for anyone that is involved, we have to open the downstairs because we can’t get people up to th ballroom and let them in.”
The Warrior Lift project at Post 135 is scheduled to be completed by February.
