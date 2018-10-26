Houston man claims employer fired him over sleeping disorder

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A Texas man says he is out of a job due to a medical condition.
Now he's taking legal action.
Brian Mahn worked four years with Apache Corporation, all while dealing with narcolepsy.
“This is nothing new,” Mahn said. “I deal with it every day, but I try to lead a normal life.”
Mahn started new treatment for his condition which affects the brain's ability to control sleep cycles. He said this started making work tricky.
"It wasn't as easy as I thought to get myself back on schedule. I didn't realize how hard it would be or what my condition was doing to me," Mahn said.
He said Apache was at first accommodating to his new schedule but, after several months into it, things changed.
"(They) started experiencing frustration and lack of patience with it," he said.
Mahn was fired in May.
Mahn’s attorney Dorian Vandenburg-Rodes, believes Apache violated not only the Family Medical Leave Act, which lets employees take time off for serious medical conditions. She also believes the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 was also violated.
"If Brian had been given leave time and allowed to take the FMLA he would still be working there," Vandenburg-Rodes said.
“This is a very simple case, he could've worked, he was doing the job with accommodations and then he wasn't allowed to work anymore."
Trying to provide for his family and deal with his narcolepsy, Mahn is hopeful if anything to bring awareness to his situation.
CNN affiliate KTRK asked Apache Corporation to comment but they refused due to the pending litigation.
