Rebecca Foley murder case ends in mistrial

Jurors heard in witness testimony on Thursday that BLAT is an acronym, a phrase and call to action of sorts commonly used by the East Gangster Bloods. The juror said even though she wasn’t comfortable serving on the jury, she could still render a fair and impartial verdict. She revealed though, that she told several other jurors, and that the whole jury pool now knew. So one by one, jurors were brought in and asked if they could remain fair and impartial. Two said no, and another was dismissed by the judge after a private conference, taking the total number of jurors down to 11, less than the 12 needed to proceed.