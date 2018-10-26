Rebecca Foley murder case ends in mistrial

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Mistrials don’t happen often, but after hearing several jurors describe their lack of ability to be impartial and to only consider the evidence presented in court, Judge Louisa Abbot had no choice.
It all started when one juror told a sheriffs deputy about an incident that happened on her way home from the courthouse on Thursday night. The juror was brought into the courtroom and told the judge, defense and prosecution that while heading home, and only a few blocks from the courthouse, a purple van pulled up, two men inside. With her window partially down, she heard the passenger shout in her direction “all clear, BLAT BLAT.”
Jurors heard in witness testimony on Thursday that BLAT is an acronym, a phrase and call to action of sorts commonly used by the East Gangster Bloods. The juror said even though she wasn’t comfortable serving on the jury, she could still render a fair and impartial verdict. She revealed though, that she told several other jurors, and that the whole jury pool now knew. So one by one, jurors were brought in and asked if they could remain fair and impartial. Two said no, and another was dismissed by the judge after a private conference, taking the total number of jurors down to 11, less than the 12 needed to proceed.
Now, the jury selection process starts over on Monday.
