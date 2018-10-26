Patient speaks out about Richmond Hill doctor’s arrest

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - WTOC is digging into records after a Richmond Hill doctor was arrested Tuesday.
According to law enforcement, local pharmacies are now being advised to not fill prescriptions from Dr. Amy Pearson’s office. Dr. Pearson is charged with operating the ‘Consultants in Pain Medicine’ clinic for over a year without a proper license, which is a felony in Georgia.
We spoke to a few patients Thursday who are now scrambling to get access to medicine and find a new doctor. Some pharmacies are now denying any prescription with her signature, and patients might have to travel to another state for care.
“You put your life in these doctors' hands," said Cathy Spikes, who was a patient of Dr. Pearson’s for over five years.
“They gave me three months of all of my medication,” she said.
Three months worth of morphine and methadone - both heavy opioids.
“They told me that would last me until she opened up her new practice by herself.”
WTOC: “But after you know this about Dr. Pearson, would you ever go be one of her patients again?”
Spikes: “No...no.”
Dr. Pearson’s state licence to practice medicine is currently active. However, her “Pain Management License” has been expired since June of 2017. According to law enforcement, the doctor never made an effort to renew the license.
Officials also say Dr. Pearson was aware she was operating illegally, and the expired license was even displayed in the clinic’s office.
“We know these are the people that are entrusted in the community, and as such, it’s very important for us to go behind and make sure they are following all proper state and federal laws," said Gene Harley, CNT Spokesperson.
While Spikes is relieved to now detach herself from the doctor, she - and hundreds of other patients - now fear finding help.
“All day today I have been calling different offices. You have to have the referral and these doctors can turn you away," she said.
“It’s scary, because if you don’t get this medication, there are serious consequences.”
According to law enforcement, it’s possible Dr. Pearson could face more charges and others could also be arrested. If you were a patient, you’re encouraged to immediately begin searching for a new doctor if you need immediate medical attention.
