Pembroke woman signs JKF shooting newspapers over to local library

PEMBROKE, GA (WTOC) - We’re a few weeks away from a somber anniversary in our nation’s history - when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated - more than a half century ago.
A local woman wants to share historic accounts of the tragedy with her adopted community.
Roughly 1,100 miles separate Pembroke, GA and Boston, MA - the home state of the late President Kennedy. Newspapers there chronicled his assassination for days. They’re now on display at the Pembroke Library. Patricia Barbee was in school in 1963 when Kennedy’s death shook Boston and the rest of the country. Her mother bought copies of the local papers to preserve their accounts of the tragedy. She put them in a bag and never opened them again. Years later, Barbee discovered the treasure. She’s loaned them to libraries before to help remember the November assassination. She’s now signed them over to the library for them to share the photos, headlines, and emotions behind them during some of our darkest days.
“I want them to understand they’re looking at American history that was recorded in real time,” Barbee said. “This wasn’t something that someone printed five years later or 15 years later.”
She wants to share the period pieces with generations to come.
You’ll be able to see them under glass. Even the library staff will use gloves when they handle them to help preserve the pieces of history.
