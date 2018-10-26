Pembroke woman signs JKF shooting newspapers over to local library

Roughly 1,100 miles separate Pembroke, GA and Boston, MA - the home state of the late President Kennedy. Newspapers there chronicled his assassination for days. They’re now on display at the Pembroke Library. Patricia Barbee was in school in 1963 when Kennedy’s death shook Boston and the rest of the country. Her mother bought copies of the local papers to preserve their accounts of the tragedy. She put them in a bag and never opened them again. Years later, Barbee discovered the treasure. She’s loaned them to libraries before to help remember the November assassination. She’s now signed them over to the library for them to share the photos, headlines, and emotions behind them during some of our darkest days.