SC Governor McMaster, Senator Scott making stops in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Tim Scott will be making a few stops in Beaufort County on Friday.
Both McMaster and Scott will be giving speeches during the State of the Region Address at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort and Spa starting at noon. Afterwards, Senator Scott will pack up and head to Bluffton High School to meet with students at staff from 2 to 3 p.m. Registration is now closed. However, you can watch the event on Facebook Live here.
Governor McMaster will also be at the Bluffton-Jasper-Beaufort Republican Campaign Headquarters starting at 2 p.m. To RSVP to this event or for more information, click here.
