2018 SCAD Savannah Film Festival kicks off this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Hostess City will look a little more like Hollywood over the next few days with red carpets, movie premieres, and some of the industry’s hottest stars for the 2018 SCAD Savannah Film Festival.
Tens of thousands of people are expected in town for the big event. SCAD says last year’s film festival saw more than 63,000 attendees.
The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is the largest university led film festival in the United States. The Savannah College of Art and Design has been hosting this event for more than 20 years now. It includes a variety of panel discussions, A-list celebrities, and film screenings.
Over the years, the film festival has screened more than 100 Oscar-nominated films.
With the SCAD Savannah Film Festival attracting so many attendees, Michael Owens, CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council, says this event brings a lot of money into our local economy. Overall, the film industry is bringing a lot of dollars not only to the city of Savannah, but the entire state of Georgia.
"We produced more movies in Georgia last year than any other place in the world. So, the tax credits done by the Georgia legislature certainly help. And we see that those dollars go invested into local and regional business. The financial positive impact of the film industry could not be underscored."
Hugh Jackman is expected to be in Savannah this weekend to receive the Legend of Cinema Award. That ceremony is set for Sunday at the Trustees Theater.
Other 2018 honorees who will be in attendance are Emily Blunt, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Armie Hammer, Stephan James, John Krasinski, KiKi Layne, Chloë Grace Moretz, Amandla Stenberg, John David Washington and Kayli Carter.
The festival runs Oct. 27-Nov. 3.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.