30th Annual Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival happening Sunday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Congregation Mickve Israel celebrates a special milestone this weekend, the 30th anniversary of the Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival.
More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. in Monterey Square. The festival is free and open to the public, and includes live music and dancing. Food tickets are available for sale and vendors will have the following Jewish delicacies.
- Deli Sandwiches (corned beef, pastrami, or tongue)
- Potato Latkes
- Homemade Blintzes
- Homemade Challah
- Hummus & Pita
- Kosher Hot Dogs
- Noodle Kugel
- Sizzling Sephardic Lamb
- Stuffed Cabbage
- Sodas, including Dr. Brown’s®
- Sweets from our Sisterhood
For more information, click here: https://mickveisrael.org/food-festival/
