Truck fire briefly closes eastbound Interstate 16 near Interstate 95

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A vehicle fire just east of the Interstate 95 exit closed both eastbound lanes of I-16 between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Friday.
Several emergency crews responded to the fire and put out the flames within 30 minutes. Significant travel delays occurred on both Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 near the exit ramps.
As of 8:30 a.m., one eastbound lane had reopened. Crews were removing the vehicle and cleaning up debris on the right-hand shoulder of the road.
