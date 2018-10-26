Crash cleared on Airways Ave at Crossroads Pkwy

Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. A firefighter at the scene tells us a vehicle pulled out onto Airways Avenue from Crossroads Parkway and was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound on Airways. Once fire and EMS arrived on scene, they say another woman driving a sedan drove through the crash scene and struck a Chatham County EMS ambulance. The woman told officials that she was looking for I-95. The ambulance received minor damage from the collision.