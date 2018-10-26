Crash cleared on Airways Ave at Crossroads Pkwy

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Airway Avenue near the airport Friday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. A firefighter at the scene tells us a vehicle pulled out onto Airways Avenue from Crossroads Parkway and was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound on Airways. Once fire and EMS arrived on scene, they say another woman driving a sedan drove through the crash scene and struck a Chatham County EMS ambulance. The woman told officials that she was looking for I-95. The ambulance received minor damage from the collision.
Officials say three people were taken to Memorial in Savannah with very minor injuries.
The crash has since cleared and all lanes are back open.
Savannah Police, Airport Police, Savannah Fire & Chatham EMS all responded to the scene.
Savannah PD is investigating the cause of the crash.
