Cloudy & cool though the evening

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Cloud cover assisted this a perfect fall day across the area, holding our high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover will stick around this evening, but you won’t need a jacket for rain. You will need long sleeves if you have plans outside with temperatures in the upper 50s after sunset. Cloud cover decreases overnight with temperatures falling to the mid to upper 40s inland and to around 50 degrees along the coast.