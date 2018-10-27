Cloudy & cool though the evening

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Cloud cover assisted this a perfect fall day across the area, holding our high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover will stick around this evening, but you won’t need a jacket for rain. You will need long sleeves if you have plans outside with temperatures in the upper 50s after sunset. Cloud cover decreases overnight with temperatures falling to the mid to upper 40s inland and to around 50 degrees along the coast.
Sunshine dominates our Sunday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. The breeze won’t be quite as strong, shifting from the west to the southwest by the evening.
Our dry stretch of weather continues to kick off the work week with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next seven with highs in the lower 80s. Our next front moves in on Thursday, bringing in a chance of rain after lunch, moving out Friday morning.
Looking ahead to next weekend, rain chances are relatively low with highs in the lower 70s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
