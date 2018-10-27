Cooler & drier air this weekend!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Showers have moves offshore with drier air taking over for Saturday. Cooler air also filters in overnight with temperature at sunrise ranging from the low to mid 50s. Despite mostly cloudy conditions, rain is not in the forecast on Saturday. It will be a gorgeous day to get outside, no matter if you are going to the Savannah State homecoming festivities or just running errands. Our evening will be cool but dry with lower 60s at sunset.
Sunday morning will be slightly cooler with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have a bit more sunshine as well with highs in the lower 70s! You can meet the WTOC Weather team at Leopold’s in downtown Savannah from 1 to 4 p.m. and get a tour of the WTOC Storm chaser as well! Peaceful weather continues to close out the weekend.
Dry weather sticks around for the first half of the work week with our next chance of rain holding off until Thursday. This is when our next front move across the area, bumping up our rain chance late Thursday into Friday. – Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
