Cooler & drier air this weekend!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Showers have moves offshore with drier air taking over for Saturday. Cooler air also filters in overnight with temperature at sunrise ranging from the low to mid 50s. Despite mostly cloudy conditions, rain is not in the forecast on Saturday. It will be a gorgeous day to get outside, no matter if you are going to the Savannah State homecoming festivities or just running errands. Our evening will be cool but dry with lower 60s at sunset.