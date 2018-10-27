Dave Turley’s Saturday WX Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -We begin our Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon with high temps 66-71. Winds will be from the west at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20mph. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows 47-54. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs 73-75. Sunday night will be mainly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s. Monday will see just a few clouds with temps in the upper 70s. High pressure dominates our weather for most of next week With sunshine and warmer temps. Our next rain chance returns Thursday night into Friday with a cold front.