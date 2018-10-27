Heavy police presence on Main Trail Rd. in Liberty Co.

A deputy with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a domestic violence call involving a father and son at a home along the road when he heard a gunshot inside of the building. The deputy immediately called for backup. Liberty County S.W.A.T. arrived and negotiated through a bullhorn until the father moved to a window in the home. Deputies were able to pull him out of the building. S.W.AT. deployed two flash grenades before entering the home. The son was found suffering from a fatal self-inflicted injury.