Heavy police presence on Main Trail Rd. in Liberty Co.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Residents along Main Trail Road in Liberty County may notice a heavy police presence as deputies work an active scene.
A deputy with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a domestic violence call involving a father and son at a home along the road when he heard a gunshot inside of the building. The deputy immediately called for backup. Liberty County S.W.A.T. arrived and negotiated through a bullhorn until the father moved to a window in the home. Deputies were able to pull him out of the building. S.W.AT. deployed two flash grenades before entering the home. The son was found suffering from a fatal self-inflicted injury.
Residents in the area can expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as deputies continue to process the scene. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
