Preservation forum looks back onto Mitchelville history

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -In the Lowcountry, there was a forum on Saturday focusing on Mitchellville and its part after the Civil War.
Mitchellville was the template America was supposed to follow after the Civil War to create towns for Freedman people. Saturday’s forums talked about maintaining American freedom and even touched on immigration in South Carolina.
The day was used to share the history of town that isn’t well known to many.
“We consider Mitchelville where freedom began," said Ahmad Ward, the executive director of Mitchelville preservation. "Mitchelville is the first self governred freedman town in America for formerly enslaved people. This is the first place where we were able to see democracy.”
People who came out learned how democracy in Mitchellvile came to be and how free didn’t always mean freedom.
