Savannah State students celebrate with homecoming parade

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah State Tigers held their annual homecoming on Saturday, celebrating the occasion with a parade through the community.
The Powerhouse of the South said it all as it led Savannah State University’s homecoming parade. As floats and bands followed behind, some on the street watching hope to follow in their footsteps, like 6-year-old Kharizma Rose Shellman.
“I like when they shake,” Shellman said.
Across the street, Larry Manior jammed to music and marching bands.
“The reason why I’m out here is just to support Savannah State," Manior said. "You know, they’re a wonderful college and people can get their education and knowledge is the key but the most important thing is to come out and have fun and enjoy yourself.”
But he says being able to share that with his grandson keeps him coming back.
“Family support’s a wonderful thing," Manior said. "When you do out an have fun, you can’t have much better than family.”
