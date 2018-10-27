Savannah’s Jewish community responds to Pittsburgh tragedy

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Here in Savannah, the Jewish community is shocked over the shooting that took the lives of 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
The Savannah Jewish Federation increasing security measures and precautions at synagogues and Jewish communities across the city following the attack in Pittsburgh.
The Savannah Jewish Federation and Jewish Educational Alliance sent out an email to its members on Saturday morning, while also posting to Facebook to express their sadness and shock.
Staff and administration have been in communication with the local FBI and Homeland Security Office in Savannah.
The Executive Director of the JEA says the community is both deeply concerned and saddened by the continued hate crimes.
“Whether it be a Sikh temple in Minnesota or Mother Emmanual in Charleston, this is another level of it," said Adam Solender. "But for all of that, the fact is half of all hate crimes done against religious institutions and groups is the jewish community, but we only represent two percent of the population.”
