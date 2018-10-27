SC Governor Henry McMaster campaigning in the Lowcountry

OKATIE, SC (WTOC) - Campaigning is coming down to the wire as the November elections quickly approach.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stopped in the Lowcountry on Friday to inform folks why he should stay governor.
Saturday, Highway 278 will be filled with Republicans holding signs and encouraging Lowcountry residents to vote McMaster.
“It would be impossible for us in Columbia to address these things without the leadership this man has shown and is continuing to show," said Senator Tom Davis, R, South Carolina.
Senator Davis urged those in attendance to wear red to tackle unpopular statewide issues, but also to push through local needs right here at home.
“Governor McMaster has formally endorsed and recommended that the state infrastructure bank provide $120 million to help replace the Hilton Head Island Bridges. That is huge. That is huge," Senator Davis said.
During his term so far, McMaster says he has created almost 24,000 jobs, but says he’s only getting started.
“We have an opportunity now that we have never had before,” Gov. McMaster said. “With this great collaboration that we have going, brain power is the answer.”
Some in attendance Friday have been following McMaster’s career for almost four decades.
“He can make you want to get up and say, ‘What can I do to help?’ I think he’s a man of integrity and abilities," one supporter said. “Good heavens! The man has held wonderful jobs as a public servant, to tell the truth, and he’s a motivational leader.”
He’s trying to motivate the Palmetto State to get on board - and get out and vote.
“If we educate the children, keep the place safe with good law enforcement, get the taxes low and the regulations down, there’s no stopping us. The sky is the limit," Gov. McMaster said.
McMaster will return to the Lowcountry on his bus tour on Nov. 1. Click here for details.
