Author Ntozake Shange of 'For Colored Girls' fame has died

"For Colored Girls" opened at the Public Theater in downtown Manhattan, with Shange, then 27, performing as one of the women. The New York Times reviewer called it "extraordinary and wonderful" and "a very humbling but inspiring thing for a white man to experience." It earned Shange an Obie Award and she won a second such award in 1981 for her adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's "Mother Courage and Her Children" at the Public Theater.