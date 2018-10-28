Dawgs eat the Gators in 36-17 win

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs taking a big win back home to Athens after showing up the Florida Gators in Jacksonville on Saturday.
After two weeks of criticism and two quarters today of worrying, Georgia went back to beif the team many thought it could be.
The Bulldogs owned the 4th quarter of a 36-17 win over Florida and just might have started taking back ownership of this series with their biggest rival.
Despite several early breaks, Georgia could not shake the Gators in the first half and trailed briefly in the second half before outscoring Florida 23-3 over the final 26 minutes for their second consecutive win in Jacksonville.
The Dogs will have an opportunity to clinch the SEC East next week in Kentucky but for tonight, the prize is a winning steak over Florida for only the second time since the 1980s.
“It feels awesome,” said Georgia Quarterback Jake Fromm. “This is why you run sprints and lift weights. This is why you bust your butt in the summer.”
"It feels great, said Georgia Wide Receiver Terry Godwin. “Just like last year, we wanted to send those seniors out and we want to send this year’s seniors out too.”
Georgia won three in a row here from 2011-2013. They’ll have a chance to match that next year, but with five victories in Jacksonville over the last eight years, the Bulldogs seem to finally be turning this series around.
