Dry start to the work week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Sunshine dominated our Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. This evening will be clear and pleasant with temperatures in the 60s. We won’t cool down too much overnight, with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. That’s still cool enough for a light jacket, but weather won’t negatively impact our Monday morning commute.
Another beautiful afternoon is on tap tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday morning will be slightly cooler with lower near 50 degrees, but we’ll remain dry through the first half of the week. Halloween will be one of the warmer days of the week, but the weather will be great for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the upper 60s during the evening.
Our next front moves in on Thursday, pushing in a rain during the afternoon and evening, exiting our area Friday morning. This front will usher in cooler air with highs back in the low to mid 70s Friday into the weekend. – Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
